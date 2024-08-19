Fire service offers safety advice to Banburyshire children starting secondary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxfordshire fire service has advised parents to use the summer holidays to make their transition to secondary school safer.

The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is wise to use the holidays to practice the route children will take to their new school – either on foot or by bicycle.

“If your child is due to start at their new secondary school in September, this may be the first time they will be travelling to school without you,” a spokesman said.

“Use the summer holidays to prepare them for their new school journey by practising the route together and check that they have the skills needed to deal with traffic and other challenges safely.

“Your child is about to go through some big changes in their life, moving from primary school up to secondary school. Young people are in a higher risk group as road users during the early years of secondary school. This may be the first time your child is travelling to school without you.”

The safety site 365alive says parents should help prepare children for the journey by gaining the skills needed to judge traffic and make safer decisions.

“Will your child be walking to school? Practise the route during the school holidays; even though the traffic is likely to be lighter or different from the normal school run, it will help,” they say.

“Under your guidance, let your child plan their route and maybe alternatives as well, allowing them to work out problems for themselves as far as possible.

“Discuss any changes to the routine, such as visits to friends’ houses, after-school clubs or late finishing and how this might affect their safety. Might it be dark, could the route involve busy roads, will they be alone or in a group?

“Discuss with your child about using mobile phones and MP3 players while walking or cycling. Is it a safe thing to do? Can they concentrate on traffic if they are distracted or cannot hear? Talk about behaviour on the journey to school and how to overcome peer pressure and stay sensible. Is your child worried about this new journey or are they feeling confident?”

Parents may use the Footsteps Parents Guide to teach their child.