Father and son from Banbury make history by graduating with PhDs at the same time, from the same university

A father and son from Banbury have made history by graduating with PhDs at the same time from the same university.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Fox and son Harvey both received PhDs from Cranfield University at the same graduation ceremony.

The university, which is located between Bedford and Milton Keynes, believes them to be the first father and son to graduate at the same time in the university’s 32-year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary’s PhD work was centred on the design of digital ecosystems and looked at the way existing business model frameworks do not adequately incorporate digital technologies or take into account digital ecosystems.

Harvey and Gary Fox have made history at Cranfield University by becoming the first father and son to graduate with PhDs at the same time.

For his studies, he developed a framework for designing digital ecosystems that will support business model innovation.

The 62-year-old said: “It’s been a lifelong ambition to get a PhD.

“Getting into the gown, it was one of those moments where you just go, ‘wow'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey’s PhD focused on knowledge transfer dynamics within international university/industry collaborations.

His work aimed at improving the development and practical application of novel sanitation technologies.

During his PhD, Harvey undertook a project funded by the Gates Foundation that saw him create the Circular Toilet, which processes waste without the need for sewers or septic tanks and was featured at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Speaking about sharing his PhD journey at Cranfield with his dad, Harvey said: “It was great to have dad in a similar position, knowing everything about the centre [I worked in], and a lot about my research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be able to just talk openly with him and bounce ideas off each other, I think, was an incredible opportunity.”

Gary added: “I think we lived each other’s PhDs.

“I know his PhD probably as well as he knows mine, and that’s an incredible thing because [doing a PhD] can be quite a lonely journey.

“There are moments where you get frustrated and you think you’re not making progress, and then the other person gives you that inspiration when it’s needed.”

After graduation, Harvey will be continuing his journey at Cranfield University by becoming a member of staff as a research fellow in the Centre for Design Engineering.