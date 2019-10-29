Explosive fun at Banbury College

Banbury and Bicester College have partnered with the Royal Institution to invite families to take part in free and interactive science shows this half-term Friday.

The Explosive Food show is a one-hour scientific presentation suitable for five to 14-year olds and presents interesting facts through interactive demonstrations in morning and afternoon sessions.

Who knew food could be so much fun?

This interactive show is packed with fiery biology, physics and chemistry demonstrations, revealing the explosive potential of the food we eat.

Suzanne Harvey, schools programme manager for Royal Institution said: “The Explosive Food show is a delicious caper through the alimentary canal, covering digestion and nutrition in depth. Along with core biology content, there are links to chemical reactions and energy transfers along the way.

“Previous shows have been amazingly successful. Children have been really enthused and often we are sent emails by parents thanking us. They say they have loved the show and that it has made such a difference to their children.

“Many are absolutely blown away and thoroughly energized after watching with lots of children telling us that they are now planning careers in science!”

Attendees of the show can expect to get hands-on with surprising experiments, shocking scientific facts and even the odd explosion. Specifically designed with a broad audience in mind, this is an ideal introduction to science for all the family.

Leah Bryan, business engagement specialist at Activate Learning, said: “At the Activate Learning Banbury Campus we are really happy to be opening our doors to the local community.

"Having previously worked with the Royal Institution, we know how impressive their shows are. Science can inspire children and adults of all ages and this show really helps bring education to life.”

The sessions are free and take place between 10.30am and 11.30, or 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

To register click here.