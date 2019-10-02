Explore Sibford School Sixth Form during open evening

Sibford School have announced the date for their annual Sixth Form Open Evening and are now taking bookings.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 15 between 6pm and 8pm.

Sixth formers

The evening will give prospective students and parents an opportunity to talk to subject staff and Sixth Form students, and find out more about the range of both A Level and BTEC

subjects on offer.

There will be presentations from both the head of Sixth Form and Sibford School to give attendees an overview of the sixth form programme and a flavour of the learning environment Sibford offers its students.

Head of Sixth Form, Cate Mallalieu-Needle said: ‘We are proud to offer small classes to ensure high quality learning and teaching, alongside outstanding pastoral care and individual support in making successful Post 18 applications.’

"At Sibford Sixth Form we believe in developing every individual, both academically and pastorally, so that all thrive and flourish. It is a wonderful place to gain qualifications, be involved in extensive extra-curricular opportunities and a superb stepping stone to secure your future aspirations."

Sixth Form student Izzy, who joined in Year 12 said: "There is such a warm environment at Sibford, and it didn’t take me long to form secure friendships.

"All of my teachers are quick to respond when I have school or homework queries and I really like how small the Sixth Form is and how everyone gets along, a quality I believe is unique to Sibford."

To book a place at the open evening, call Elspeth Dyer, admissions officer on 01295 781 203.

Alternatively, if you are interested in Sibford junior or senior School, the next Whole School Open Morning event is on Friday, November 15 at 9.45am.