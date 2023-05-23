News you can trust since 1838
Expert thatchers repair roundhouse roof at primary school near Banbury

A roundhouse building at Cropredy Primary School that was falling down has now been repaired by two local thatchers – for free.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:49 BST

Stevie and Stuart from Silman Jones Master Thatchers agreed to repair the dilapidated building, which is used for the school’s forestry lessons.

The children were very excited to meet the thatchers and helped them remove the old thatch from the building that was letting in water and beginning to fall down.

The Forestry School teacher at Cropredy C of E Primary School said: "The school just wants the chance to say thank you to Stevie, Stuart, and Luke at Silman Jones Master Thatchers for giving their time and materials to repair the little round house for the children to play in again."

The pupils at Cropredy Primary School were excited to watch the expert craftsmen in action.The pupils at Cropredy Primary School were excited to watch the expert craftsmen in action.
The forestry lessons are available to every child at the school and are made up of a progressive curriculum built on skills learned in woodcraft, nature, fire, rope, and tools, as well as incorporating seasonal and topical activities.

The school thanks Stevie, Stuart and Luke at Silman Jones Master Thatchers for doing such a wonderful job repairing the damaged roundhouse.The school thanks Stevie, Stuart and Luke at Silman Jones Master Thatchers for doing such a wonderful job repairing the damaged roundhouse.
The school thanks Stevie, Stuart and Luke at Silman Jones Master Thatchers for doing such a wonderful job repairing the damaged roundhouse.