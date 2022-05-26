Enterprising students in Banbury raise hundreds of pounds for people in Ukraine

Pupils at Tudor Hall School have been successfully selling oriental hoodies to raise money for Ukraine.

Enterprising students in Banbury have raised hundreds of pounds for people in Ukraine.

They have done this by selling clothing and donating the money to UNICEF.

Two teams have been set up at Tudor Hall School as part of the Young Enterprise programme and youngsters in one of the teams, called Lyra, have been successfully selling oriental hoodies.

Now they have decided to donate the money they have raised to help those in war-torn Ukraine.

"It was not long after our journey started, when the question arose of what we were going to do with the money we made, and it was at this point we came to the conclusion to donate all of our profits to Ukraine," said a spokesperson for Lyra.

"This was because as a company we felt strongly about helping those who were undergoing the terrible stresses and effects of war and wanted to do anything we could to help them.

"We have decided to do this through the charity UNICEF, who help children and their families by providing access to clean water, education and more.

"Donating £46 helps to provide a family with an emergency hygiene kit and water, and in total Lyra has managed to produce £767 to donate, meaning we can help up to 16 families, with additional £31 leftover."

As well as this, they have been using their social media platforms to help spread awareness of what charities, such as the British Red Cross and UNICEF, have been doing to help the people in Ukraine, and encouraging others to donate.

The spokesperson added: "Taking part in the Young Enterprise programme has taught us resilience, and how to learn from our mistakes.

"The first product we produced was spoon rings, through which we wanted to promote the recycling of materials.

"However, this did not go to plan as we struggled to find a consistent supplier and they were proving hard to sell.