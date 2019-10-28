Drop in maths tutoring during half term

The Maths Huddle will be hosting a tutorial taster session on Friday, November 1 for students from key stage 2 and up who need help with maths studies.

The 30 minute sessions will begin mid morning at the Cornhill Centre in Castle Street and are suitable for key stage 2 - Primary Years 3 to 6 and key stage 3 - Secondary Years 7 to 8.

Additionally parents seeking maths support for 11-year-old children and older, or for remedial work only for students above Year 9, can call to book a session.

The drop in tutorial taster will be ran by a qualified teacher.

For more information call Claudy on 07551782579 or visit her Facebook page.