Dozens of Banbury children stranded after controversial Stagecoach bus is 'too full' to let them on

Changes to the 500 Banbury to Brackley bus service are causing chaos for Chenderit school pupils

The driver of the 500 Brackley - Banbury bus would not let the children on because it was full. Furious parents have accused Stagecoach of breaking its contract and demanded more transport is provided.

Parent Paul Phillips said: “Today (Monday) at 3.23pm when the bus got to the stop at Middleton Cheney, 20 school children were stranded because the bus was full. Because of the new timetable there was no alternative for an hour.”

Many parents had already paid in advance for their children’s bus passes. Now they say safe-guarding policies and service contracts have been breached.

Rebecca Simpson said she had spent 45 minutes on hold trying to raise a complaint with Stagecoach.“I chose Chenderit for my son in part due to the good public transport links. He has dyspraxia and walking a long distance to school would cause him pain.“We were aware of service changes and raised this with Stagecoach but we were not acknowledged. I delivered my son on his first day and I expected him to be able to use the bus to safely get home.“Instead he was left in the pouring rain as the bus had refused to take him because it was full. I had to leave work to collect him and another couple of children whose parents were unable to get there.“My son was told a taxi would come to get them or the depot might send another bus. However when I arrived 40 minutes past the time the bus should have been there, no alternative service had been arranged.

"If I hadn’t collected my son he would have had to wait an hour for the next bus in the rain, alone and vulnerable.”

Ms Simpson said data should have shown Stagecoach the number of ticket sales the schools created before they reduced the service.“Do they not want to have the custom of children? Are they effectively making this service inaccessible to our children?”

Ms Simpson, a single mother, said if an adequate service was not resumed she would be forced to reduce her working hours.

Darren Hillman of Banbury described the situation as a ‘shambles’ and said Stagecoach should not be cutting well-used services.

"It was my daughter’s first day at secondary school. It was not a good introduction. We took her in the morning because it was the first day but in the afternoon my partner had to leave work to collect her.

"They’ve made cutbacks to what was a very busy route between Banbury and Brackley. I understand the need for economies to but it’s too much. There is not enough coverage to get children to and from school. I and other parents have bought tickets but we’re not allowed to use them. We have a son at primary school in Banbury so we can’t take and collect.”

Mr Hillman said Stagecoach should maintain sufficient services for school and peak work times even if it reduces buses in between times.

Stagecoach has been asked for a comment.