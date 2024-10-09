Doug Scott Memorial Lecture with Himalayan mountaineer Brian Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doug Scott CBE passed away in 2020 but his legacy as a mountaineering and humanitarian colossus still continues to inspire. In honour of Doug, the annual Doug Scott Memorial lecture in Oxford will be given by Brian Hall, one of Britain’s top Himalayan climbers, on Thursday 24th October (7pm) at Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

The speaker at the annual Doug Scott Memorial lecture in Oxford is Brian Hall, one of Britain’s top Himalayan climbers. Brian was part of the golden age of British Himalayan Mountaineering from the mid 1970s to the mid 1980s with expeditions to Mount Everest in winter, K2, Jannu, Baltoro Kangri, Shivling, Chamling and Ogre 2. Brian was a close friend and climbing partner of Doug’s; he climbed the North Buttress of Nuptse with him in 1979 and was part of Doug’s Makalu expedition in 1984. Inspired by Doug who stepped away from siege-based expeditions, Brian was part of the next generation of climbers who pioneered light and fast Alpine style expeditions in the Himalaya and pushed this approach to the limit. Brian will talk about the outrageous adventures of his climbing friends who risked their lives to stand on the world’s highest peaks. They thought it was a safer way to climb but in the end the statistics show otherwise.

Brian is a prestigious film maker including ‘Bonington; Mountaineer’ and was involved in the film ‘Touching the Void’.

Brian’s presentation will be based on his book ‘High Risk: Climbing to Extinction’, a critically acclaimed work that won the Boardman Tasker Award for Mountain Literature in 2022, the Himalayan Club Kekoo Naoroji Award in 2022 and the NZMFF Best Mountain & Adventure Narrative 2023.

Climbing Chamlang (7290m) on Doug's Scott's Expedition to Makalu in 1984

Copies of ‘High Risk’ will be sold and signed by the author at the event. There will also be some CAN merchandise for sale and we hope to auction some signed mountain prints.

The event will be introduced by Julie Summers, great niece of Sandy Irvine who perished on Everest with George Mallory in 1924.

Community Action Nepal is one of the late Doug Scott's great legacies and the charity continues to operate in Nepal in line with the community development values and ethos Doug so carefully developed. All the money raised at the annual lecture will support education, health and livelihoods in 10 remote mountain communities in the Tsum-Nubri District of North Gorkha.

Tickets for the Doug Scott Memorial lecture: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/doug-scott-memorial-lecture