Didcot students showcase talent

Dance, drama and music students at Aureus School put in hours of hard work and rehearsals ahead of the show, which included a range of performances across the arts.

“Whether it’s dance, music or drama at Aureus, we believe that a showcase encourages students to choreograph, compose or devise their own work. The process requires them to be creative, explore different artistic ideas and make decisions about how to express emotions or tell stories through their own art,” said Amy King, Head of Creative and Expressive Arts.

It is the fifth year that Aureus students have performed at Cornerstone and this year the group included the BTEC performing arts students along with musicians and singers from the school. Some of the students have taken part in the event from Year 7 through to Year 11.

Performances included Year 10 with Jamie the Musical, while the Jazz Dance Club presented a piece from Flashdance.

Assistant Headteacher Hannah Powell has started a group called Voices of Aureus where students at the school, a member of the GLF Multi-Academy Trust, have had the opportunity to have extra singing lessons during tutor time

The students had been rehearsing since September to ensure their performances were as polished as possible. Miss King also runs rehearsal sessions at break, lunchtime and after school which reinforced confidence in the group.

“Dance drama and music students all took part and dance genres included street, tap, jazz and contemporary. Voices of Aureus, the school choir, performed two songs, including one from Cold Play,” she said.

“Arts subjects at Aureus encourage creative thinking and problem-solving. Students learn to think outside the box, experiment with new ideas, and explore different perspectives. These skills are transferable to other areas of learning and life.”

Miss King said the dance allowed students to express themselves in a creative way while acting as a platform for them to explore and communicate their emotions, ideas and experiences through movement.

“It helps develop creativity, which is important, not only in dance but in many other areas of life,” she added.

This year the school collaborated with Grace Clarke of the Step in Time School of Performing Arts for a piece on musical theatre which was performed by Year 7 student Benjamin.

“I hope that the arts showcase continues to grow in terms of participation, not just in numbers, but also in the diversity of students involved. Every student, regardless of their background or previous experience in the arts should feel encouraged to participate,” said Miss King.

And looking to the future, auditions for the December show Aladdin the Musical will take place during the summer term.