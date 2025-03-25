Didcot students inspired to raise aspirations

Students at Aureus School have had the chance to learn more about themselves and their aspirations for the future thanks to a special visit.

The Year 9 group hosted Humanutopia, which provides motivational and empowering sessions for students, and they took part in a special programme called ‘Who Am I?’

Overcoming barriers and making change happen featured in the sessions which are designed to inspire students to raise their aspirations, make positive change and to consider why and who they have become.

The year group will become peer mentors for the new students arriving in Year 7 in September.

“The peer supports have built strong relationships with our student Year 7s. They have supported them in their transition to secondary school,” said Callie Fisher, Head of Year 7.

She added that students arriving from primary school can become more confident in a new environment and they are helped to make new friends.

‘Who Am I’ is described as a “very powerful day and the three 90 minute sessions started with the Comfort Zone, when the students reflect on the past and it can be a roller coaster as students are roaring with laughter one minute and deep in reflection the next minute,” said a spokesperson for Humanutopia.

The final session saw the students imagine who they could be in the future, discussing their dreams and goals. Everyone commits to making three positive changes which will improve their future.

The next session with Humanutopia will take place on Tuesday, April 1 when Year 9 for the group’s Heroes Training.