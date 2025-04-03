Didcot primary pupils enjoy secondary master classes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Didcot secondary school threw open its doors for a day in the sunshine for pupils of a nearby primary who had their first taste of a new environment.

Aureus School has organised a range of events and sessions for children attending feeder schools in the area who are due to move up in the near future.

One of those is Aureus Primary, a member of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust alongside the secondary school. Pupils had a great time making use of the outdoor sport facilities they will be enjoying.

“We have been expanding our primary school engagement. It has been a pleasure to welcome primary school pupils who have enjoyed PE in the sunshine and taking part in cooking lessons using our excellent facilities," said Aureus School Headteacher Kirsty Rogers.

Master classes at Aureus School.

The transition programme is over two days when the children discover their coaching group and coach. Parents are invited to a Q&A session and a disco will be held in July for the rising Year 7s.

Aureus secondary students are also visiting the primary schools to help out with their own sports days.

Relationships with all feeder schools are being strengthened with events including inviting Year 5 and 6 children to Aureus for science lesions.

“At the start, some students were very quiet and didn’t want to participate in the PE activities, but towards the end of the programme they are excited and enthusiastic,” said Head of Year 7 Callie FIsher.

“We offer a selection of Year 5 Master Classes which run every Wednesday after school and this gives students a taste of what lessons we have at Aureus. They get to meet the teachers and we have Year 7 student helpers who support the classes,” added Mrs Fisher.