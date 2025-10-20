DfE Performance Tables 2025 - King Edward VI School in Top 10

King Edward VI School (K.E.S.) in Stratford-upon-Avon was ranked 7th in the Department for Education's GCSE Performance Tables 2025 published last week, the only school outside London and the South East region in the Top 10.

This year the rankings are based upon the Attainment 8 score, the average achievement of pupils across eight GCSEs.

The usual Progress 8 measure, which takes pupils’ starting points into account, could not be calculated this year as pupils did not take SATS in 2020 due to the Covid disruption. The Progress 8 measure for K.E.S. in 2024 was 1.21, which meant that pupils achieved more than one grade higher in each of their GCSEs compared to pupils nationally at the same starting point aged 11.

Headmaster, Bennet Carr said: “Given that this year’s government performance table is based upon attainment, it is unsurprising that the 163 selective grammar schools occupy the highest positions.

"Nonetheless, it is gratifying that we are towards the top of this group. I am a great believer that if students adopt the right approach, they’ll be both happy and successful and the league tables will look after themselves."