Deadline approaches for school placements

Parents of children born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009 (inclusive) have only ten days left to apply online for secondary school places.

The deadline for receipt of on time online applications is midnight on Thursday, October 31.

OCC

On request, paper application forms will also be available from Oxfordshire schools and County Hall in Oxford. However, parents are strongly advised to apply online for efficiency and security.

Parents are encouraged to state four preferences when applying. This does not affect families’ chances of securing a place at their first-preference school.

Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Cultural Services, Cllr Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, said: “The council has a strong record of being able to offer the vast majority of families a place at their first-preference secondary school – with 85.8 per cent receiving the news they wanted to hear last year.

“It is very important to apply on time, as this ensures your application is considered alongside all others submitted before the deadline – increasing the chances we will be able to offer you a place at a school listed among your preferences.”

She added: “Many parents understandably have a very clear view about which school they would like their child to attend, but our strong advice is to state four preferences on your application form.

“All the information about how to apply can be found on our website.”

To register visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/secondaryadmissions.

Parents should also consider how their children will travel to and from school.

Free home to school transport is normally only provided to a Year Seven child if that child attends the nearest available school, and that school is over three-miles from the home address.

The nearest school will not necessarily be the catchment school.

Transport is normally only provided to a school that is less than three-miles from the child’s home if it is the nearest available school and the route is considered by the council to be unsafe for a child to walk, even if accompanied by a responsible adult.

Parents who want to see the home-to-school transport policy should visit: www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/schooltransport.