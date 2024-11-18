Dancing for Children in Need at William Morris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at William Morris Primary School in Banbury donned their dancing shoes to fundraise for this year’s Children in Need appeal.

Pupils of all ages at the school, which is a member of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, took part in the sponsored dance-a-thon event on Friday 15 November with the aim of raising as much money as possible for the cause.

Staff and children alike dressed for the occasion, sporting spotty or yellow accessories, such as scarves, socks, headbands, ties and Pudsey Ears.

“We ran the School Dance-a-Thon throughout the day,” said Headteacher Ally Johns. “Breakfast Club started us off with music playing during the club.”

Other musical interludes over the course of the day included during morning drop off, at breaktime, at lunchtime, and at pick-up time, as well as two-minute movement breaks during morning and afternoon lessons, when children were encouraged to dance at their desks.

It was the second year that the Children in Need Dance-a-Thon had taken place, and the school hopes to have made over £200 for the charity.