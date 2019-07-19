Croughton pupils become method actors

Three Year 6 boys from Croughton Primary school really entered into the spirit of their end of year production by having drastic makeovers to play their parts.

Osian Naylor, Ben Shangkuan and Archie O’Hare all had dramatic new haircuts to play followers of Ska music, known as 'rude boys' for the Year 5 and 6 performance of Night

Flight To Venus.

Archie before

The play, which was written by class teacher Colin Gynn, was a celebration of music from the 1970s and 80s to link in with the class topic of entertainment in the 20th century.

Mr Gynn said: “Several of the boys in the class had long floppy fringes so I suggested it might be a good idea to have their hair cut to look like stars from pop groups Madness and the Specials.

"I wasn’t sure how keen they would be but within about a week of getting the parts all three had been off to the barbers to get a dramatic new look.

He added: “A parent at our school runs Barbers of Brackley and kindly agreed to give them all a complimentary haircut.”

Osian before

Thirty four children in Year 5 and 6 took part in the production which included well known songs such as YMCA, Our House and Waterloo.

As well as members of the Ska groups there were appearances from Boy George, Adam Ant and Visage’s Steve Strange.

Mrs Helen Goulder, headteacher, said “The children have really enjoyed taking part and have been given a real insight into what is quite recent history but seems such a long time ago to them.

"Many of them have been really surprised that their parents have already known the words to the songs.”

Ben before