Crest Nicholson inspires future talent in Abingdon, Oxfordshire

Leading house builder Crest Nicholson recently participated in the Construction Careers event at Fitzharrys School in Abingdon, close to the company’s nearby Nobel Park development.

Year 9 students were given an insight into the diverse career paths available at Crest Nicholson and took part in interactive sustainability-themed tasks designed to get them thinking about the future of housebuilding.

As part of the event, students worked in groups to design the ultimate sustainable home, selecting energy-efficient, low-carbon, and nature-friendly features such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and pollinator-friendly gardens, while staying within a fixed budget.

Mark Kershaw, Group Head of Sustainability at Crest Nicholson said: “It was great to see how engaged the students were with the sustainability challenges. They showed a good level of awareness and came up with some thoughtful ideas. Events like this are a great way to introduce young people to the role construction plays in creating thriving communities and great places to live.”

Catherine Hartley, Assistant Headteacher at Fitzharrys School added: “We were delighted to welcome Crest Nicholson to our construction careers event. They were engaging, practical, and gave students a brilliant insight into the modern construction industry. It was especially valuable for them to hear directly from professionals working in the field and see how sustainability is shaping the future of housebuilding. The teachers who supported the event were extremely impressed by the preparation and thoughtfulness of the activities.”

Crest Nicholson is committed to building homes and communities that are fit for the future by improving the energy efficiency of its homes, reducing emissions from construction, supporting biodiversity, and engaging with its supply chain to reduce embodied carbon. Events like this not only demonstrate Crest Nicholson’s leadership in sustainability but also help raise awareness of the sector’s evolving priorities and the diverse career opportunities it offers.