Creative designs by primary school pupils in Adderbury will feature on bin lorries

Christopher Rawlins School has been chosen as one of two winners of a council-run competition
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

Creative designs by pupils at a Banbury primary school will feature on bin lorries.

Cherwell District Council launched a competition for local primary school children to design a panel for two of its refuse vehicles - and Christopher Rawlins Primary School in Adderbury has been chosen as one of two winners.

Pupils were asked to put their creative ideas onto paper to help the council celebrate the upcoming 20-year anniversary of its kerbside recycling service.

The winning deisgn by Christopher Rawlins School.The winning deisgn by Christopher Rawlins School.
The winning deisgn by Christopher Rawlins School.

Being given the theme of ‘let’s celebrate recycling’, children were invited to enter designs as individuals, pairs, groups or classes. Over 100 designs were submitted to the judging panel and following a long deliberation, four final and two winning designs were selected.

The two winning designs were submitted by Southwold Primary School and Christopher Rawlins School.

Dashwood Banbury Academy made it through to the four commended final designs, alongside Doctor South’s Primary School, Edward Feild Primary School and St Edburg’s CE Primary School.

Councillor Andrew McHugh said: “We were thrilled to receive a high number of entries for this competition and absolutely enjoyed looking through the brilliant designs that were submitted.

“It was a pleasure to see how the continued and innovative work our waste and recycling team has been carrying out since kerbside recycling was introduced has inspired our school children to become so invested in reducing, reusing and recycling.”

The winning designs will be transformed into panel designs and fitted onto the vehicles over the summer and will be unveiled in an official ceremony in the early autumn.

