County council maintain student transport for Frank Wise pupils

Oxfordshire County Council has announced that free school transport to and from special schools for pupils aged 16 years and over with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The news represents a positive outcome for students attending Frank Wise School in Banbury.

County councillors Eddie Reeves and Kieron Mallon have welcomed a shift in proposed policy which has removed any current need to change existing free transport arrangements for SEND pupils.

Cllr Eddie Reeves, who represents the Calthorpe Division where Frank Wise School is located, said: “I am pleased to see this provision maintained. We should be doing that all we can to help parents of SEND children and free home-to-school transport is a small but important way in which the council can make a difference.

"I was very vocal in my opposition to the plans to reduce transportation services for post-16 students and spoke out about it publicly in the council chamber.

"I have been very clear that I stand alongside the parents and pupils at Frank Wise. Frank Wise is one of the most well-respected schools of its kind nationally. It will always have my

support.”

Cllr Kieron Mallon, a longstanding friend and supporter of Frank Wise School representing the neighbouring Bloxham and Easington Division, called for a review into the intended plans

“Thanks to a motion unanimously passed by backbench county councillors across all political parties, the council has looked again at this proposal and found effective solutions whilst

preserving this essential funding for the most vulnerable young people in the education system.

"Councillor Reeves and I have worked closely on this issue. We will continue to fight to ensure that funds are retained in future years and that we are as good as our word when we say that we are with parents of SEND pupils.”