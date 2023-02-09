News you can trust since 1838
County council invites Banbury parents to complete survey on improving early years education

Oxfordshire County Council has invited parents and carers of under-fives to participate in a survey which they hope will lead to improvements in early education.

By Jack Ingham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 4:27pm
The council's survey for school readiness will run until Sunday March 12.
The school readiness survey will run until Sunday, March 12, and is aimed at helping the council understand the needs of future school starters in the wake of the pandemic.

The pandemic and lockdowns meant there were fewer opportunities for children to build their speech and language, which often resulted in children experiencing mental health issues.

To take the survey, visit letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/

