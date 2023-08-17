Council offers advice to Banbury students unsure of next steps after A levels

Oxford County Council is offering advice to any students unsure what their next steps are after receiving their A level results today (Thursday August 17).

As students eagerly await their A Level, BTec (Level 3), and T Level results today, the county council is offering online advice to anyone unsure of their next steps after exam results.

Students looking for guidance or advice can visit the council’s website, OXME.info, which is aimed at young people and includes information about opportunities, activities, and services for children and young people in Oxfordshire.

Cabinet member for children, education, and youth services, Cllr Liz Brighouse, said: "As always, results day is a mix of remarkable achievements, some disappointments, and lots of triumphs over adversity.

Cllr Liz Brighouse is reminding students of the council's post-exam advice and guidance.

"Some students will have decided their next steps. For others, it will be a time of reflection, considering options, or adjusting their plans.

"Luckily, there are so many choices and opportunities, from continuing in education to beginning work or learning a career through an apprenticeship. Excellent support is available both through the schools and a number of services that offer help for young people.

"I’d also like to thank the dedicated school staff who have taught, coached, and mentored our students during their time in Oxfordshire’s schools and colleges."

For advice and further information, visit oxme.info/ where any young person aged 16–18 who is not in education, employment, or training can access information, find opportunities, and ask for support.