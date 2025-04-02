Cotswolds Arts Through Schools brings creativity to Bloxham CE Primary School with Bug Box Workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today, Year 5 students at Bloxham CE Primary School participated in an exciting and creative workshop hosted by Cotswolds Arts Through Schools.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The focus of the workshop was to design and paint bug boxes, which will later be integrated into a large sculpture for the upcoming Sculpture Exhibition at Kingham Lodge in May.

Under the guidance of professional artists, the students were introduced to various painting techniques, transforming simple wooden boxes into colourful and imaginative habitats for local insects. These painted bug boxes will be assembled into one striking sculpture, showcasing the students' artistic talents while highlighting the importance of supporting biodiversity in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bug box sculpture will be part of the annual Sculpture Exhibition at Kingham Lodge, a prominent event that celebrates both local art and nature. The exhibition, opening in May, will feature contributions from local artists and community groups, and it provides a platform for young artists like the students at Bloxham CE Primary to showcase their creativity.

Y5 Students enjoying painting workshop

"This workshop has been a fantastic way for our students to combine their creativity with a meaningful cause," said Ms Dodson, Year 5 teacher. "They've really enjoyed the process and are proud to be part of such a wonderful community project."

Once the Sculpture Exhibition concludes, the bug box sculpture will return to Bloxham CE Primary School, where it will be placed in the school garden as a permanent feature to support local insects. The students are looking forward to seeing their work contribute to the school's efforts in encouraging wildlife and fostering a love for nature within the school community.

The Sculpture Exhibition at Kingham Lodge will be open to the public on 17 -26 May - for more details visit https://www.sculptureatkinghamlodge.com/