Congratulations to all the Blessed George Napier GCSE students

Blessed George Napier Catholic School is delighted for all our students who have worked so hard and achieved such wonderful GCSE results today.

85% of students gained at least a Grade 4 and above in English, 82% achieved at least a Grade 4 and above in Maths, and half of all students gained Grade 5 or above in both English and Maths.

Many of our students are also celebrating the highest grades again this year, with half of them achieving a Grade 7 or above, and over 20% gaining Grade 9 in at least one subject. These excellent results are due to the hard work, resilience and dedication of both students and staff at BGN. We look forward to welcoming many of our students back to BGN to study in our Sixth Form.

Headteacher, Niamh Dolan, said: “It has been wonderful to share the happiness of students collecting their results today. Their success is well-deserved and they should be very proud of what they have achieved. Whether students are continuing their studies to A Level, taking on a new course at College or an Apprenticeship, I know that they will be successful and I am confident they will achieve great things in the future”.