News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

College students benefit from Banbury carpentry contractor’s work experience programme

A Banbury-based carpentry contractor has given seven students from the Warwickshire College Group their first taste of work in a seven-week work experience academy programme.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:04 BST

The ‘Site Ready’ course was created by LJ Construction to make sure students have had site-based experience before heading to work in the industry.

Following the course, the Level 2 Site Carpentry students have been awarded trainee positions as self-employed carpenters, and two are already on-site working across LJ Construction projects.

LJ Construction was founded in 1985, employs a workforce of more than 150, and specialises in medium- to large-scale construction sites across central England.

Most Popular
Seven college students from the Warwickshire College Group benefitted from LJ Construction's Site Ready course.Seven college students from the Warwickshire College Group benefitted from LJ Construction's Site Ready course.
Seven college students from the Warwickshire College Group benefitted from LJ Construction's Site Ready course.

The business has created a purpose-built training facility at its Banbury headquarters, which allows students to gain experience working on site and develop site-based practises.

Ryan Jones, Director of LJ Construction, added: "We visited a range of colleges, and it became apparent that a key barrier to employment was a lack of work experience, and there was a clear desire from tutors to overcome that challenge.

"Ultimately, it is all about getting the students ready to work on site, and that is what we hope to do through delivering courses at our construction academy.

"It works like a mini-site, and we get them site-ready. We welcomed 10 students to the programme, and a number of those have already begun working as self-employed carpenters on our sites, which is fantastic for us, the college, and most importantly, the students."

For more information on on-site carpentry courses by the Warwickshire College Group, visit www.wcg.ac.uk/study

Related topics:BanburyEngland