News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
2 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
2 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

College SEND students host an awards ceremony for Banbury's community heroes

Special educational needs and disability (SEND) students from Banbury and Bicester College celebrated Banbury’s community heroes by hosting an award ceremony.

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:09 BST

Students studying the Foundation and Supported Studies programmes at the Broughton Road campus appealed to Banbury residents to nominate members of the public who give their time and efforts to support their local community.

The awards ceremony gave the students a fantastic opportunity to find out about the selfless ways in which individuals support the local community and the issues local people are facing, and to give thanks to the nominated heroes.

Nine community hero award finalists and their families and friends attended the ceremony, where students celebrated each nominee with a personalised thank you speech alongside a performance by the college’s special needs choir, Lifeskills Rock.

Most Popular
Banbury's community heroes have been celebrated at a ceremony organised by college students.
Banbury's community heroes have been celebrated at a ceremony organised by college students.
Banbury's community heroes have been celebrated at a ceremony organised by college students.

Kate Johnson, a teacher at Banbury and Bicester College, said: "I could not be prouder of our amazing young people. Not only have they immersed themselves in learning so much about the community, local issues, and the selfless acts of others, but they planned a fabulous ceremony of celebration and thanks for valued members of the community.

"The students wowed the audience with their singing, public speaking, Makaton choir performance, and presentation skills. They worked tirelessly behind the scenes, planning the event, writing interview questions, designing programmes and invites, printing and framing certificates, and baking cakes.

"Congratulations to Mike Hampton, Andy Willis, Ben Malcher, Debi Coles, Kirsty Poynter, Sorrell Hunter, Fynn Watt, Freddy Bull and our winner, Jonathan Wise. Keep inspiring, supporting, and being an advocate for change."

BanburyStudents