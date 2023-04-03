College SEND students host an awards ceremony for Banbury's community heroes

Special educational needs and disability (SEND) students from Banbury and Bicester College celebrated Banbury’s community heroes by hosting an award ceremony.

Students studying the Foundation and Supported Studies programmes at the Broughton Road campus appealed to Banbury residents to nominate members of the public who give their time and efforts to support their local community.

The awards ceremony gave the students a fantastic opportunity to find out about the selfless ways in which individuals support the local community and the issues local people are facing, and to give thanks to the nominated heroes.

Nine community hero award finalists and their families and friends attended the ceremony, where students celebrated each nominee with a personalised thank you speech alongside a performance by the college’s special needs choir, Lifeskills Rock.

Kate Johnson, a teacher at Banbury and Bicester College, said: "I could not be prouder of our amazing young people. Not only have they immersed themselves in learning so much about the community, local issues, and the selfless acts of others, but they planned a fabulous ceremony of celebration and thanks for valued members of the community.

"The students wowed the audience with their singing, public speaking, Makaton choir performance, and presentation skills. They worked tirelessly behind the scenes, planning the event, writing interview questions, designing programmes and invites, printing and framing certificates, and baking cakes.