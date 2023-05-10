College receives grant from Banbury charities to provide free breakfast club

Banbury and Bicester College has received a grant from a local charity group that will enable them to start a free breakfast club to all students.

The Banbury Charities group, which consists of eight registered charities in the town that support organisations within a five-mile radius of Banbury Cross, has donated £2,500 towards the Breakfast Club.

The college said the club is part of its “ongoing commitment to support students and their families during the cost of living crisis”. It will run from Monday until Friday during term time and is available to all students at the college cafeteria between 8.15am and 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheri Ashby, deputy CEO at Banbury and Bicester College, expressed her gratitude, she said: "We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Banbury Charities for their contribution and for helping us provide free breakfasts to students at Banbury and Bicester College.

The breakfast club will run from Monday to Friday between 8.15am and 9am at the Broughton Road campus.

"We know that the cost of living can be a major barrier to education, and providing free breakfasts to our students is just one way that we can help to alleviate some of the financial burdens they face.

"The breakfast club will ensure every student at our college will have access to a nutritious breakfast every day, which is vital to their physical and mental wellbeing."

Colin Clarke, chairman of Trustees at Banbury Charities, said: "At Banbury Charities, we are committed to supporting initiatives that make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities in Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement