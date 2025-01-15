Chipping Norton School receives high praise in recent Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chipping Norton School has received high praise following the latest inspections from education watchdog Ofsted.

The Burford Road secondary school received the highest possible rating in four out of five categories following the Ofsted inspection in September.

It was rated ‘outstanding’ for behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

The school was praised for its commitment to developing students' character and helping them to achieve exam results above national averages.

It also received positive feedback for its safe and enjoyable learning environment and for how pupils and students conduct themselves.

Chipping Norton School also received a ‘good’ rating for quality of education in the report, which was released last month (January 6).

This is a improvement from the last inspection of the school in 2017 when it was rated overall as ‘good’.

The school is part of River Learning Trust (RLT) a multi-academy trust of 28 primary and secondary schools across Oxfordshire and Swindon.

Paul James, the chief executive of the River Learning Trust, said: “Chipping Norton has been a fantastic school for quite some time now, and it is great to see that all the hard work in creating a school that is sustainably excellent and that serves its community brilliantly has been recognised.

“We were particularly pleased with Ofsted’s praise for how the school works hard to support pupils with SEND and those from less advantaged backgrounds.

“At RLT, we are determined to be inclusive in delivering fantastic academic outcomes and exceptional personal development.”