Chipping Norton primary school is among the first to have on-site nursery approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Mary's Church of England (Aided) Primary School in Chipping Norton is one of the first schools in the country to have an on-site nursery approved by the Department for Education.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school is one of 300 schools across the country to benefit from the government’s new school-based nursery scheme.

The scheme aims to transform school classrooms into nurseries, with the hopes of saving parents with multiple children time during drop-offs and pick-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also mean that children will progress from nursery to primary-level education at the same school, making the transition easier for them.

St Mary's C of E Primary School in Chipping Norton is one of the first schools to have a school-based nursery approved by the government.

Sean Woodcock, MP for Banbury, said: “I am thrilled that St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Chipping Norton has been given funding as part of Labour’s plan to roll out school-based nurseries.

“I know from speaking to families across my constituency the need for high-quality education that is available nearby and doesn’t break the bank.

“I look forward to visiting the nursery when it opens in September. This is evidence that Labour’s Plan for Change is delivering for families and getting children school ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first 300 school-based nurseries will take on an average of 20 children, with a further 4,000 places becoming available in September and 2,000 in autumn.

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: “School-based nurseries are an essential plank of Labour’s Plan for Change, giving every child the best start in life."

The school-based nurseries have mostly been launched in places where children have been missing out on attending nurseries due to a shortage of places.

For more information about the school-based nurseries, visit:https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2025/04/nurseries-in-schools-everything-you-need-to-know/