Children's author raises awareness of different families at Brackley book reading

Award-winning children’s author Holly Marlow visited Brackley Library to read from her books and raise awareness of different types of families.
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

The author, who is a parent to both biological and adopted children, aims to help children understand the different types of families with the use of her Delly Duck character.

Delly Duck was created after a conversation Holly had with her daughter about adopting a younger sibling, after the author realised a young child can find it difficult to manage thoughts about family separation.

Organised by Jenni Collins, the co-chair of Brackley Towcester Library Friends, the library adopted a duck theme for the day with hook-a-duck and adopt-a-duck activities outside and duck-shaped shortbread made by the Brackley Country Market.

Author Holly Bowen uses her children's books to educate readers on adoption and fostering.Author Holly Bowen uses her children's books to educate readers on adoption and fostering.
Holly said: "I gave an overview of how I became an author, then read "Room in the Nest" and talked about different types of family (the story includes adoptive, foster, and kinship families, single-parent families, and same-sex parent families).

"We also talked about how the priority is for social workers to find the right family for a child, not to find children for families, so it can take a long time. That’s one of the important messages I always want to convey to children, so that they understand that adoption should always be about what is best for the child."

The event was a success, with a number of children turning up, participating in the book reading, and learning about how adoption and fostering work. After the reading, Holly autographed and sold books to guests.

