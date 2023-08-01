Children's author raises awareness of different families at Brackley book reading

Award-winning children’s author Holly Marlow visited Brackley Library to read from her books and raise awareness of different types of families.

The author, who is a parent to both biological and adopted children, aims to help children understand the different types of families with the use of her Delly Duck character.

Delly Duck was created after a conversation Holly had with her daughter about adopting a younger sibling, after the author realised a young child can find it difficult to manage thoughts about family separation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organised by Jenni Collins, the co-chair of Brackley Towcester Library Friends, the library adopted a duck theme for the day with hook-a-duck and adopt-a-duck activities outside and duck-shaped shortbread made by the Brackley Country Market.

Author Holly Bowen uses her children's books to educate readers on adoption and fostering.

Holly said: "I gave an overview of how I became an author, then read "Room in the Nest" and talked about different types of family (the story includes adoptive, foster, and kinship families, single-parent families, and same-sex parent families).

"We also talked about how the priority is for social workers to find the right family for a child, not to find children for families, so it can take a long time. That’s one of the important messages I always want to convey to children, so that they understand that adoption should always be about what is best for the child."