Children invited to join the Space Chase at Banbury library

Oxfordshire County Council libraries are calling for children to sign up to read any six books this summer as part of our free Space Chase, Summer Reading Challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge asks four to 11 year olds to borrow and read any six library books over the summer, and pre-school children have their own mini-challenge too.

Join the Space Race summer reading challenge

The theme for the 2019 Summer Reading Challenge is Space Chase, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Children will team up with futuristic family The Rockets for an summer space mission as they track down books nabbed by a mischievous band of aliens.

As children read library books for the Summer Reading Challenge, they will receive special stickers, some with mysterious smells.

By adding these stickers to their collector mission folders, young readers will help the Rockets solve clues, dodge asteroids and discover the missing books, having adventures along the way.

When they complete the Challenge they get their own Space Chase medal and certificate.

To take part in Space Chase, all children need to do is sign up at their nearest library, where they will be given a collector folder to keep a record of their Summer Reading Challenge journey.

Space Chase launches in libraries across the county on Saturday, July 13 and runs until Saturday, September 14.

Oxfordshire County Council’s library service manager, Marian Morgan-Bindon said: “Why not get a group of friends together and sign up for the Challenge! Our libraries have loads of story times, adventures and activities for our young readers as they read their way through the Space Chase adventure.”

Cllr Lorraine Lindsay-Gale (Cabinet Member for Education and Cultural Services) said: “Last summer’s reading challenge saw more than 8400 children taking part countywide and we are hoping this year that even more children and families will get involved.

"The summer break is a great opportunity for children to discover the joy of reading and find out what their local library has to offer.

"Last year over 60 young volunteers aged 13 to 24 helped to deliver the challenge and many have already signed up to help this year.”

Sue Wilkinson, CEO of The Reading Agency added: “At The Reading Agency, we tackle life’s big challenges through the proven power of reading. We know from our research that families and children love taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge, and we are proud to have been running the Challenge for twenty years this year.

"The space theme has been chosen to coincide with the 5Oth anniversary of the first moon landing.

"Last summer, children worked with illustrator Adam Stower to come up with ideas for the Space Chase adventure, and we hope the Challenge will inspire all children to use their local library and to read lots of great books throughout the summer and beyond."