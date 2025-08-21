Celebrations at Didcot's Aureus School for GCSE Results Day

Celebrating at Aureus School

Aureus School is delighted to be celebrating its best-ever GCSE results, marking the strongest progress since the school first opened in 2017.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On average, students achieved a quarter of a grade higher in every subject compared with previous years – a significant achievement for both students and staff.

Kirsty Rogers, Headteacher said: "We are incredibly proud of this year’s cohort. Their ambition, resilience and dedication have truly paid off. These results reflect not only outstanding individual achievement but also the collective progress of our school community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among students celebrating today are Oleg B with six grade 9s two 8s and one 7; Neela I who has two 9s, five 8s, one 6 and one 5; Zarah Fatima with seven 7s, two 6s and a grade 5; Isabella H - one grade 9, two grade 8s, five grade 7s, one grade 5; Harper Y - four grade 8s, two grade 7s, four grade 6s and Jake M - one grade 9, one grade 8, four grade 7s, four grade 6s.

Since Kirsty Rogers’ appointment in September 2023, the school, a member of the GLF Schools multi-academy trust, has been on a rapid improvement journey. In October 2024, Aureus School was recognised with a ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement across all categories, marking a significant milestone in its development and progress.

She said: "Every single student should feel immensely proud of what they have achieved. These results reflect their determination and the strength of our school community. We look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the next stage of their journey."

Several students have achieved results that go far beyond expectations, and the school is proud to highlight some of their remarkable journeys:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude R made exceptional progress to secure one grade 8, three grade 7s and six grade 6s – achieving, on average, two and a half grades higher than similar students nationally.

Josh W has shown exceptional perseverance and commitment throughout his time at the Aureus. His hard work led to strong passes across all subjects, including several grade 7s, with results over two grades above the national average for students with similar starting points.

Jessica A, known for her creativity and contributions to school performances, also excelled academically. She achieved a full suite of strong passes and performed two grades above similar students nationally.

Ishani D, a conscientious and dedicated learner, achieved strong passes across all subjects, again performing two grades above similar students nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school continues to benefit from collaboration, support, and a shared commitment to providing the very best opportunities for its students.

James Nicholson, CEO of GLF Schools said: “Congratulations to all our pupils and staff for achieving a fantastic set of GCSE results. Their determination and dedication shine through the impressive results we’re seeing across all the GLF Schools. I’m delighted to see staff, students and families feeling so proud of everyone’s achievements.”