Celebrating diversity at Didcot school

There was a riot of colour and flavours at a Didcot school when it celebrated cultures from around the world with both students and teachers taking part.

Aureus School, a member of GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, saw traditional dress and flags from countries ranging from The Netherlands to Jamaica and South Africa.

“There was a wonderful sense of community and inclusion in school, the atmosphere was celebratory and respectful and it’s been heartening to see those same values carried forward by our students in the days since,” said Headteacher Kirsty Rogers.

A talent show inspired by TV’s Britain’s Got Talent proved to be a highlight of the day as students were able to showcase a range of skills from singing and dancing to comedy and magic.

The school also hosted a football match between England and The Rest of the World - with a 9-5 win for the 'home' team in a friendly competition supported loudly from the sidelines.

International tasting stations were created in the canteen with a huge array of dishes including Tunisian couscous, African and Jamaican-style chicken, rice, mac and cheese and coleslaw. There were plenty of sweet options with a unique South African mint tart and a distinctive green cream soda drink proving to be favourites.

The festival atmosphere continued throughout the school with vibrant displays celebrating a range of cultures and countries, giving the whole community to take pride in the school’s rich diversity.