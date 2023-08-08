News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Castle Quay's school uniform swap raises £400 for Banbury charity

The Castle Quay shopping centre in Banbury raised £400 for a local family support charity by holding a school uniform swap shop event last month (Saturday July 29).
By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

The event was organised by the team at Castle Quay to encourage parents to redistribute their children’s school uniforms rather than throw them away so that other families could use them, helping to reduce costs and waste.

Families were invited to drop off washed branded and non-branded uniforms, as well as shirts, trainers, and coats, at the centre’s customer service desk throughout July.

Visitors to Saturday’s swap shop were then able to take what they needed and make donations to the centre’s charity partner, The Sunshine Centre, if they were able to.

Staff at the centre were 'overwhelmed by the support and success' of the school uniform swap shop.Staff at the centre were 'overwhelmed by the support and success' of the school uniform swap shop.
Staff at the centre were 'overwhelmed by the support and success' of the school uniform swap shop.

The generosity of the swap shop visitors raised £402 for the charity that offers practical help, advice, guidance, and emotional support to families in Banbury.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support and success of our first school uniform swap shop. We received thousands of items from families within the community, ensuring successful visits from shoppers on the day.

"We sorted all the items in sections according to school name, size, and colours to make the shopping experience as simple as possible. Thank you again to everyone that donated.

"We were thrilled with how much was raised on the day and were very pleased to hand these funds to our charity partner, The Sunshine Centre. Lastly, I’d like to thank our brilliant team for giving up their time to bring this incredible community initiative to life."

Related topics:BanburyThe Sunshine Centre