Build a skeleton or chat to a football coach - Banbury and Bicester College opens its doors to potential 2022 students in an open event on Saturday

Those aiming to take a college course next year are invited to the Autumn Open Event at Banbury's college

Activate Learning runs its Autumn Open Event on Saturday, November 20 from 9:30am-12:30pm. Visitors will be able to meet with current students and learning more about college life and learn about the college's selection of GCSE, business, accounting, travel and tourism and Access to Higher Education programmes.

There will be interactive activities such as building a skeleton and interacting with creatures and critters in the Animal Management centre.

The open event offers the chance to find out what is needed to study for a career in child care and health and social care or attend hair styling, facials, manicures and media demonstrations. There will be tours of the art and design workshops, dark room, practical exhibition space, 3D workshops, TV studio and cinema.

Banbury and Bicester College, which invites prospective students to an open event on Saturday

Visitors will be able to watch a screening of the current students' film project, chat to a Banbury United coach, get involved in a game of table tennis with the sports students or work up a sweat in the public services drill and exercise routine.

Prospective students may sample delicious food and test the culinary skills you could learn on the college's Heston Blumenthal-inspired course, or get technical with an introduction to electronics and circuit work.

Those who may be looking for a hands-on training can get information about training for trades such as mechanics and carpentry. And there will be information about courses for those with special educational needs. There will also be lots to find out about apprenticeship options with one-to-one specialist sessions.

A spokesman said: "Our staff will be available to discuss your options and plan out a learning pathway that works for you. Careers Advisors will also be on hand to chat with if you are undecided or need expert, independent advice. Our friendly Student Services team will be able to discuss bursaries and financial support that may be available to you. You will be able to explore our excellent facilities, talk through all your options and even submit your application early to make sure you guarantee your place for next year."

Students young and more mature will be welcome to the open day

Charlie studied a Performing Arts Level 3 Extended Diploma at Banbury and Bicester College. He said: “I chose Banbury and Bicester College because they offered the best curriculum.

“The facilities are good and the spaces are great areas to work in. My teachers have allowed me to specialise in what I enjoy, letting me gain experience in the set and the logistics of how to put on a performance.”

Register for your place at the Activate Learning Banbury and Bicester College November Open Event here.