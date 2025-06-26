Bright lights beckon Didcot pupil

The bright lights of Las Vegas are beckoning for a student at Aureus School who has also just performed in front of 50,000 people at Wembley.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With ambitions to join the renowned Cirque du Soleil, 13-year-old Kairi has been attending the Bernadine Soul School of Dance in Didcot for ten years and was among a group of girls performing during half time at rugby league’s Challenge Cup Final earlier this month.

While admitting to being a little nervous before the show, Kairi said she really enjoyed the event and had a great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was really fun looking up at everyone watching us. I was a little bit nervous before,” she said.

Wembley performer Kairi

It was also her first taste of rugby league when Wolves took on Hull Kingston Rovers who were victorious at the Wembley fixture.

Kairi said she thought the game was ‘a bit violent!’

Now she is looking forward to flying off to Las Vegas in October with the dance school and around 26 girls to perform at the Saxe Theatre. The venue is within the Miracle Mile Shops and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

“She dances six times a week and also does the high fly trapeze. Her friend is performing in the Cirque du Soleil and we are going to see her. Kairi also wants to join the Cirque du Soleil later,” said mum Jo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kairi at the world-famous Wembley Stadium.

But Kairi is no stranger to crowds as she has also taken part in the on-board entertainment for two cruises and has also been in a number of shows.

“She started when she was three-years-old, she is 13 now and still absolutely loves it,” said Jo.