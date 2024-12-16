Brackley School to host 125th annual carol service

The carol service is a public event that the school hosts for the local community; who are invited to join them in the festivities

On Wednesday 18 December Magdalen College School in Brackley host their annual carol service in their school chapel with this year marking the 125th anniversary, the longest consecutively running carol service in the country.

The ‘9 lessons and carols’ from Kings College Cambridge which is broadcast on the BBC on Christmas Eve, first took place in 1918. The annual carol service at MCS Brackley has been taking place in the chapel since 1899, including throughout both world wars. In 2020 the service was pre-recorded in the chapel and broadcast on the schools YouTube page due to the covid pandemic.

The Chapel is formally the Hospital of St. James and St. John, founded around 1150 by Robert le Bossu, Earl of Leicester. In 1484 it was given to Magdalen College Oxford and by 1548 there was a school at the site. It is a very special venue with the choir knowing how lucky they are to have such a space to sing in every year along with the school organ as there are not many secondary schools in the country with such facilities. The message the students are told is that it is simply ‘their turn’ to lead the carols for the local community and they are following in a long line of students who have represented the school by singing in the choir.

The carol service is something the school are very proud to put on every year and is always a highlight in the calendar of events. The service now follows the traditional pattern of readings and carols along with songs from the school's choir. The carol service is a public event that the school hosts for the local community; who are invited to join them in the festivities.