Bookings now open for Banbury half term hubs

The May school holiday is now just days away, and bookings for Cherwell District Council’s popular holiday hubs are now being taken.

The popular sports, games and arts sessions will be on from Tuesday, May 28 through to Friday, May 31 at North Oxfordshire Academy.

The programme is designed to keep kids active while they are off school, but also to build new skills, confidence and creativity. Each day will feature guest activities provided by Banburyshire sports clubs, including tennis, table tennis, trampolining and dance.

Nicola Riley, Cherwell’s assistant director for wellbeing, said: “The half term holiday is a wonderful opportunity for young people to make new friends and try out new activities as spring turns into summer.

“Our hubs programme is all about team spirit, participation and staying active. Run by supportive, well trained staff, they also a great option for anyone who is out at work while their children are off school.”

The hubs cost the equivalent of just £2.40 per hour parents can book up until 5pm on the evening before their chosen session, using Eventbrite.

All the staff leading the sessions have passed Disclosure and Barring Service checks. The activities are open to children aged five to 15 years old and are split into two age groups, five to seven-year-olds and over-eights.

Full day sessions, from 8.45am to 5pm, cost £19.40 while the shorter session, 8.45am to 3pm, costs £15.30.

For further information and to book, visit: www.cherwell.gov.uk/holidayactivities