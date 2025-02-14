Bloxham CE Primary's House competition fundraiser for Local Larder a huge success

On Friday, 14th February, Bloxham CE Primary hosted a non-uniform day to raise vital funds for Local Larder, a community initiative supporting those struggling with the tough choice between heating and eating.

As the cost of living continues to rise, the school was eager to make a meaningful contribution to this essential service.

Adding a competitive twist to the fundraiser, the event was structured as a House competition, turning monetary donations into KBVs (Keeping Bloxham Values), with 1 KBV awarded for every £1 donated. Each of the school’s four Houses — Brunel (Blue), Kahlo (Yellow), Keller (Green), and Archimedes (Red) — battled it out to see who could raise the most for this worthy cause.

With donations still coming in, the school is hoping to surpass the £1,000 mark. The fundraising links will remain open for another week, so families are encouraged to share them with friends and relatives.

House Captains with KBVs.

Lucy McKenna, School Business Manager, highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, "We are incredibly proud of our pupils, staff, and families for coming together to support Local Larder. It’s heart-warming to see our school community make such a tangible difference to those in need locally."

A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to making this such an inspiring fundraising event. The school community came together, showed incredible generosity, and made a real difference—one KBV at a time!

For more information about Local Larder and the impact of the donations, visit their Facebook page at: Local Larder Facebook.