Bloxham CE Primary unveils stunning new school hall

After months of anticipation, Bloxham CE Primary School is delighted to announce that its brand-new school hall is now complete—and it looks absolutely fantastic!

The state-of-the-art hall, designed to be a central hub for school activities, is a bright, spacious, and welcoming space that will benefit pupils, staff, and the wider community. With its modern facilities and high-quality finishes, the new hall provides the perfect setting for assemblies, dining, performances, PE lessons, and special events.

School Business Manager, Lucy McKenna expressed her excitement about the transformation, saying, “This new hall is a wonderful addition to our school. It reflects our vision of being central to our community and ensuring that every child has access to inspiring and inclusive learning spaces. We are so grateful to everyone who supported this project and helped turn our dream into reality.”

The hall’s completion marks a significant milestone for Bloxham CE Primary, aligning perfectly with the school’s motto: Be. Build. Become. This space is not just about bricks and mortar—it embodies the school’s commitment to nurturing every pupil and providing opportunities for them to grow, express themselves, and build their confidence.

To mark the opening, the whole school came together for the first time in the new hall for a collective worship singing assembly, filling the space with joyful voices and a sense of unity. Parents were also invited in today to see the new space and experience first-hand the positive impact it will have on the school community.

The school extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this project a success, from architects and builders to parents, governors, and the wider community. This new space will serve as a place of gathering, creativity, and celebration for years to come.

With the new hall now open, Bloxham CE Primary looks forward to making the most of this fantastic facility, ensuring it becomes a place where memories are made, talents are nurtured, and the school’s values of inclusivity, care, ambition, trust, creativity, and honesty continue to thrive.