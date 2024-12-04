Blessed George Napier School opens new state of the art facilities

Blessed George Napier Catholic School in Banbury has undergone an extensive redevelopment to provide state-of-the-art learning and sports facilities for its students and the wider community.

The celebration of Blessed George Napier Catholic School’s feast day was especially significant this year as the whole school came together for the opening of their new facilities on 8th November. In a long-standing tradition, pupils enjoyed a morning of activities arranged by the Pupil Leadership Team and, as a special treat, each student received a Blessed George Napier Day cake.

Students are benefiting from brand new science labs and a maths block, 2G sports pitches for multi-games use including hockey, netball and football, and a large assembly hall, with a full suite of lighting and sound systems.

Archbishop Bernard Longley from the Archdiocese of Birmingham visited the school for Blessed George Napier Day to celebrate Mass, and to see the exciting new improvements to the school environment. His Grace then blessed the new assembly hall, dedicated to the memory of Miss Rachel Smith, who was a teacher at BGN for many years.

Headteacher, Niamh Dolan, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our new buildings are open. The students are enjoying their brand new, modern classrooms and getting the most out of the first-class sports pitches. The opportunity to celebrate whole school Mass and assemblies in such a beautiful hall together is very important to us at Blessed George Napier. We would love to welcome local sports teams and theatre groups to arrange to have a look around to see how they can also make use of this fantastic addition to community spaces available in Banbury”.