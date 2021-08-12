Blessed George Napier school congratulates students on GCSE results

Blessed George Napier school

A statement from the school said: "We are incredibly proud of the way in which our students have risen to the challenge of GCSE assessment this year.

"It has been another highly unusual year and the disruption caused by lockdowns has been very demanding for our children, their families and our staff.

"The GCSE results have now been issued and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our Year 11 pupils on their results, hard work and resilience in such difficult circumstances.

"This would not be possible without support from their families and, of course, from their teachers, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that GCSE grades could be awarded.