Blessed George Napier celebrates students' A-level successes

Blessed George Napier in Banbury

A spokesman for the school said: "Blessed George Napier Catholic School is delighted with the well-deserved results students have achieved this year.

"Our excellent A level results had 45% of students achieving A*/A grade, and 70% A*/B. Three quarters of students who applied for higher education are holding offers from their first choice university. They are going on to study a wide range of subjects including animation, Arabic, law, engineering, natural science, Japanese and medicine at universities including Cambridge, Edinburgh and Swansea.

"Four students achieved A* in all three of their A Levels and one achieved A* in four subjects.

"Students studying vocational BTEC subjects also did exceptionally well with 47% achieving Distinction Star. Several students have been successful in applying for nationally competitive higher apprenticeships and will be starting their training programmes in September.

"In addition, BGN is unique in expecting all students to complete the Extended Project qualification which is worth half an A Level, meaning they actually completed three and a half Level 3 qualifications in total."

Niamh Dolan, principal, added: “We would like to congratulate all our students on their achievements this year. These results are testament to their resilience and commitment to their studies.

"Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, they have risen to the challenge of applying for ambitious career paths and have worked hard to complete their studies and prepare for rigorous internal assessments.