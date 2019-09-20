Bishop Carpenter announce open event

North Newington based Bishop Carpenter CoE Primary School will be opening their doors next month to prospective parents of school children entering primary school education in 2020.

The event takes place over three time slots on Thursday, October 3. Parents can visit the school between 9.20an and 10.30am; 10.45am and 11.45am or 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Forrest School

Teachers and current pupils will be on hand to answer questions about school life at the Ofsted rated 'Good' school.

The school, a member of the Warriner School Mulit Academy Trust, follows a 'Forrest School' programme in their outdoor, purpose built educational area, which parents can also view.

Parents who can not attend the above times and date should contact Anne Davies on 01295 730404 or email adav5489@bishopcarpenter.oxon.sch.uk to arrange a more convenient time.

For more information on the school visit their website.