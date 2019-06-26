Banburyshire primary school children’s art on show in cafe

A Culworth cafe is helping to celebrate the creativity of primary school children by showcasing their artwork.

Culworth Primary Academy’s exhibition with art from two to 11-year-olds at Forge Coffee was launched on Thursday by artist Nancy Cadogan.

A selection of Culworth Primary Academy pupils' art on show at Forge Coffee NNL-190626-101120001

The exhibition runs for six weeks until August 4 at the cafe on High Street, which is open every day.

Executive head teacher Oliver Johnson said: “At Culworth, the creative curriculum is an important and integral part of our school’s programme.

“We encourage the children in their art lessons to experiment with different techniques and media, and to explore their own creativity.

“For this new initiative we are delighted to be working in partnership with the Forge and have the opportunity to showcase the children’s art skills, to the wider public as well as parents and friends of the school.”

