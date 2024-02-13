Banburyshire mum publishes book on her nightmare battle for education of autistic son

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Describing it as a ‘horrendous, long and lonely fight’, Sharon Jeacock suffered a mental breakdown as she tried desperately to persuade the authorities that her son needed proper, appropriate special needs education. She complained to the Ombudsman three times.

She started to write the book during lockdown when her counselling provision came to an end. She was supported by her husband Kenny.

Her son, Charlie, is now adult, but missed all of his secondary schooling and remained isolated in his bedroom for years, despite Mrs Jeacock’s pleas to Oxfordshire County Council for help.

Sharon Jeacock, who has written a book about her battle for appropriate education for her autistic son

"We went through some awful things over the years with me having a mental breakdown due to all the worry. Both my son and myself were treated appallingly by two different so-called professional people,” she said. "I have recorded the whole story in my book, Autism, the Good, the Bad and the Wonderful.

“I am very aware that so many families are going through this up and down the country. I think it will resonate with so many people.”

Mrs Jeacock – who lives between Banbury and Bicester - was continually told by teachers that Charlie was ‘fine in school’. But from nursery to age eight, each day was a struggle to leave home for any educational setting.

The youngster’s return home each day was marked by exhaustion and anger, making simple tasks a delicate dance. At eight he refused to go to school altogether, signalling the end of his attendance.

Sharon Jeacock's book describes the loneliness of her battle and her struggle to protect her own mental health

The quest for the ‘golden ticket’ – an Education, Health and Care Plan - proved futile.

"My son missed his secondary schooling, education, friends and exams,” said Mrs Jeacock. “There was no prom night. It broke my heart and every day I tried to get help for him. But no one ever listened or came.

"My heart broke daily. I became a shell of myself, having coped for all of the those years. I was out of a fight, out of energy - I had a mental breakdown and spent my day staring into space and crying in secret so as not to worry my family.”

Mrs Jeacock describes being ‘pushed to the edge’. The turning point came when she reported the local authority to the Ombudsman who scrutinised every bit of evidence. That report lead to a steady improvement.

Sharon Jeacock's book describes the fight she had with the local authority for education for her son

"At 16 my son finally received the support he needed, bringing light to our journey, despite the UK system failing many. I have written the book and shared my story in the hope that it resonates with those facing similar struggles,” said Mrs Jeacock.

"As an ordinary mum, my pursuit has always been the best for my child. And I believe our journey may offer solace and guidance to others. This book describes my encounter with what it is like looking after a child or young adult with special educational needs or a disability.”

Since he was 16, Charlie has received the support he needs with a bespoke package of home schooling for life skills through Bardwell School and from 19, the MAP department at Abingdon and Witney College. He is now 21.

"The college has been amazing and we’re so grateful for their care and patience with Charlie,” said Mrs Jeacock.

The book is available on Amazon in paperback or e-book.

Oxfordshire County Council and its partners are currently working to reverse failures in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision following a damning report by Ofsted in September 2023. Officers and councillors issued deep apologies for the dire state of the SEND process after the catalogue of long-standing failings was published.

In December the county published an action plan to address the shortcomings.

Cllr Kate Gregory, OCC Cabinet Member for SEND Improvement, said at that time: “We recognise we are only at the start of our improvement journey and that it will take time for real change to be felt by families. We are working hard as a partnership to ensure we have the right foundations in place to deliver real and lasting improved outcomes for children, young people and families.

“Progress has been made but much more is to come. I look forward to continuing to forge strong relationships with partners and with families with SEND children to ensure we do this together. We are all determined to make a real difference.”

The plan sets out what will be achieved across five priority action areas:

Gathering and acting on the views of children and young with SEND and their families

Developing effective communications systems across the partnership to ensure coordinated approaches

Improved timeliness and quality assurance of education, health and care plans

Commissioning of services to meet the needs of children and young people and their families

Producing plans that are co-produced with children and young people and their families, which are rigorously monitored.

The local area partnership includes Oxfordshire County Council, NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board and the parent carer forum (PCF), the official body for the voice of parent carers. The PCF will be directly involved in activities in the priority action plan that lead to improving services and outcomes for children and young people with SEND.