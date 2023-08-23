Banbury's Castle Quay to hold sports day and school uniform swap events this Saturday

The centre is inviting residents to join them for two free and open to everyone events taking place this weekend from 11am to 3pm.

Outside JD Sports, organisations including the Banbury Judo Club, the Banbury Bulldogs, the School for Stars, and the Banbury Cross Sailing Club will be in attendance.

Representatives from the clubs will be showcasing their sports skills through demonstrations and answering the public’s questions throughout the day.

While outside of Clintons, the second Castle Quay school swap shop will be open, giving parents the opportunity to get next term's uniform on a take what they need and give what they can basis.

All monetary donations from the unifrom swap will go towards local charity The Sunshine Centre, which offers practical help, advice, guidance, and emotional support to families within the Banbury community.

Visitors can drop off uniform items at the centre’s customer service desk near Lock29 between 9am and 5pm every day until this Friday.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: "This event is a great opportunity to discover more about a new club you may be thinking of joining or simply researching what’s in the local area. We want to show how accessible these local community clubs are and hopefully inspire our shoppers to take up a new hobby!