Banbury United to host PE sessions for children not in education or being homeschooled

The first session of the newly launched Home/Out of Education Sports classes will take place at The Hill Community Centre on Monday April 22.

Sessions will run weekly, with children having the opportunity to participate in a range of activities, including football, archery and more.

The weekly classes have been launched to provide children not currently in school with the same physical education that children in school receive.

Parents are also invited to stay and enjoy a hot drink during the hour-long sessions that run during term time.

Ryan Jones, Banbury United Football Club community coach, said: “It’s great to team up with The Hill Community Centre to run this unique session.

"Aimed at children who are being homeschooled or for whatever reason aren’t in education, the session will run like a traditional PE lesson, working on different sports each week, giving the children the opportunity to learn new skills through the power of sport!

"We at Banbury United believe everyone should have the opportunity to take part in physical activity and these sessions will hopefully fill that need for these children. Working with those at the Hill Community Centre, we are looking to meet the needs of these often forgotten children.”

The sessions will run from 10am until 11am each Monday and children aged 11 or older are invited to join.