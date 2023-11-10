Banbury students learn about refugees and asylum seekers during visit from Red Cross
and live on Freeview channel 276
Futures Institute students welcomed the charity to lead the day of workshops and learning about empathy and migration.
The pupils, aged 13 and 14, explored the definitions of refugee and asylum seeker and completed exercises to understand some of the reasons people flee their homes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dr Cat Pickup, director of project learning at Futures, said: “The community at Futures is diverse and inclusive. Many of our students have origins in other countries, and some have refugee backgrounds.
"We want all students to think critically around this subject and to resist some of the divisive narratives we see all too frequently, particularly on social media.”
The British Red Cross visits schools to build understanding and empathy through its education programme about migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.
Sue Stovell of the Red Cross led the workshop. She asked the students to respond to the stories and experiences of refugees and asylum seekers in their own writing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said: “The responses were mature and thought-provoking and it was encouraging to see the levels of empathy expressed throughout the workshop. I think many of the young people involved appreciated their own safety and security more having listened to genuine refugee experiences.
"Sadly, there will always be events which mean people have to flee their homes. Learning to show empathy and support is an important way we can contribute.”
For more information on the Red Cross visit https://www.redcross.org.uk/