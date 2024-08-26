Banbury students celebrate exam success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement has been running high for A level and GCSE students at Wykham Park Academy and its sister school, Futures Institute, in Banbury as they received their Key Stage 4 and Key Stage 5 results.

The 2024 leavers recorded a strong set of A level results with nearly half the cohort achieving A*-B grades and 80% of students achieving places at their first choice university.

Joint Principal of Wykham Park , Carly Berry is delighted with the performance: “We are absolutely thrilled with the achievements of our Year 13 students who have worked extremely hard to secure some excellent results. As a school we have placed a rigorous focus on learning, and our relentless drive to support students to achieve their potential has paid off. We wish all our students, whatever their next steps, every success for the future.”

Amongst the top performing students Andreea Okoye secured A* A* A* in Maths, Chemistry and Biology, and will take up a place to read medicine at Cambridge University:

Andreea is off to Cambridge.

“I’m so proud of myself!” said Andreea. “I’ve worked really hard throughout the past two years and having the offer from Cambride has been a great incentive. I’m excited to be moving on and so grateful to my teachers for the support. This is the best day of my life!”

With A* BB in Maths, Further Maths and Physics, Henry Lemon is off to Lancaster University to study Physics, while other stand out results included Amy Followfield’s A*A*A A in Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science and Business, and Maya Ross’s A*AA in Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

Maya will be taking up a place to study Medicinal and Biological Chemistry at Edinburgh University, and with two As and two B grades, Ethan Watts will take up a place at Surrey University to read Economics.

At GCSE, pupils’ performance was significantly up on last year’s. Simon Sterland, Associate Assistant Principal said: “The improvement in achievement in comparison to last year highlights the commitment of all in our community, and we feel very proud as we see our students move on to their next steps.

"The strong performance means students can enter the sixth form at Wykham Park and Futures with confidence.”