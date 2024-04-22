Banbury specialist school to benefit from fifth annual 50k bike ride
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cyclists are invited to get involved as Dave Kelly and his remarkable band of fundraisers embark on their fifth annual 50k bike ride on Sunday, May 26, starting and ending at The Griffin pub, Chipping Warden, in support of Frank Wise School, Banbury.
Frank Wise caters for students aged 2-19 yrs with profound and multiple learning disabilities.
"We have already raised over £14,000 for this incredible school through our previous rides, making a significant difference in the lives of students,” said Mr Kelly, whose daughter Penny attends Frank Wise.
“This year’s donations will go towards day-to-day school costs and maintenance of school mini-buses that provide much-needed transport for the children.
“Whether you're an experienced cyclist or a casual rider, everyone is welcome to join this event.”
The organisers also need of helpers on the day. Their support as volunteers can ensure the event runs smoothly and becomes an unforgettable experience for all involved, making the day a resounding success.
“Together, we can create positive change and continue supporting the development and well-being of these exceptional students. Spread the word, invite your friends and family and let's rally together to make a difference,” said Mr Kelly.
The Friends of Frank Wise School is a charitable group increasing the provision of specialised resources, facilities and equipment. They also raise awareness of the work of the school.
To support the event go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-kelly-1709377114674 or contact Dave Kelly at [email protected] or on 07980410330.